Peace And Harmony With Yoga

There's no other area more helpful in achieving knowledge of internal-self, and harmony with the world than Yoga. Bio energy knowledge of processes of head and body healing cannot be completed without analyzing Yoga.

Fundamental Hatha-Yoga is a practical and sophisticated way of developing a fitter body, mind and psyche. Pranayama is the teaching of appropriate breathing. By analyzing Hatha Yoga exercises, and poses, and Pranayama exercises, we learn how to breathe correctly, meditate, be focused, relaxed, increase life energy, massage the internal organs, keep the body healthy and flexible, and hasten removal.

You can find three types of exercises: "Asanas" (or poses), dynamic, and breathing. The Asanas are poses that affect systems and energetic centres of the body. Asana that is specific influences specific nerve centers. With the system of complex asanas we positively affect the endocrine system, help every cell and organ of the body. We recommend that you to perform the system of poses bearing in mind that any illness is a dysfunction of process that is ordinary.

Yogis' asanas help keep mobility and elasticity . When people do chores, or perform regular work, they move joints with little width. And if people blow off exercises or sports, they are able to lose elasticity, the flexibility, and mobility of joints, the back, tendons, and muscles. By the time the "working angle" of joints falls, folks cannot perform deep inclinations, situps, or broad turns of the body. This immobility can lead to illnesses like arthritis and bursitis. To prevent losing flexibility, folks can add exercises for their joint and tendons.

Each day, and for life, you should do rotational movements of the head, arms, legs, and body; flexing the body to the sides, and forward, and extensions of the back; additionally situps and pushups with maximum amplitude of going to be able to maintain freedom of the entire body. Attempt to work all joints along with the spinal column. Replicate every exercise (with every group of joints) 6-10 times. Begin by warming up working out,. Begin each exercise with little width and go to your extreme "working angle" slowly to prevent an injury.

Dynamic Yoga exercises help hasten the removal of toxins from your body. Every system is influenced with toxins. One of the reasons for having illnesses is the presence of toxins. Now, people are exposed to compounds, pesticides, additives and anesthetics in greater concentrations (sources of toxins) than at every other time in history.

People's organisms have to fight with constant invasion because processes are complicated and take additional time compared to the assimilation and the absorption of nutrients. Toxins and chemicals permeate membranes and accumulate in intercellular space. Toxins enter lymphatic and blood vessels, where veinous blood carries toxins to the organs of removal. This transit of toxins through an incredible number of cells is not easy to complete without action of vibrated cells, muscular contractions, exertions that occur during walking, running, and leaping.

During development nature did not find more effective means to clean up cells and intercellular space compared to the use of those forces of forces and muscular contractions of on account of the body moves that are jerking. When muscles contract, they compress veins, provide nerve impulses that help blood to eliminate toxins, and quicken a flow of venous blood to the heart. We can notice how their bodies extend after waking up. When the body stretches, muscles are contracted. The body needs after waking up each morning stretching. During the slumber, heart muscles help transfer venous blood with toxins and wastes; nevertheless, this help is not enough to remove toxins. The weakening is due not to effects of sickness, but to the whole metabolism's transgression, because of the accumulation of toxins. Removal and intercellular spaces is a process demanding continuous shaking of cells by nerve impulses, and occurs during going or exercising which supplies contractions of muscles. When individuals do not work out or move efficiently (stretching, dancing, and aerobics, running, walking), their bodies gradually diminish.

Each day, the following exercise is being done by the easiest way to help the body to accelerate removing the toxins. Folks can perform this exercise if they cannot run, or walk. It is possible to do it while you take a shower. Pull the heels up off the floor a half an inch, and put them back down sharply but not painfully. Repeat this movement 30 times, then rest -10 seconds. Repeat 30 times more. At the same time, flex your hands as if you held a ball, and it is possible to bend arms keeping forearms parallel to the ground surface. When placing up the heels, shove on your wrists then pull them back. You can do it with a second time. You can accomplish this exercise a few more times during the day. Those who sit or stand for long periods of time will take advantage of carrying this out exercise; it prevents thrombosis (blood clotting) and heart difficulties.

Healthy function of the body is possible when the intake and removal of products of process and digestion of the cells of the body are balanced. Toxins appear in the organisms as an effect of anxiety and strain. When a young individual has to detoxify the organism (kidneys, intestines, skin, and lungs), the opportunities for imbalance small. But -35 years of age the body, if not trained by specific exercises, lacks the energy. Besides help in the toxin elimination, dynamic Yoga exercises also help to construct a body that is beautiful and powerful.

Breathing Yoga exercises help gain life energy - "prana". Folks often believe they can breathe properly. But occasionally people don't breathe accurately because of their lifetime. However, right breathing is the key to get energy and vitality. Proper respiration influences all bodily processes including digestion and brain process, and provides oxygen to muscles, organs, and tissues; in addition it removes toxins and wastes. Yogis developed their teachings about six thousand years ago about proper respiration. Some of ancient techniques can help individuals to keep well-being.

When you get up after extending your body, you loosen muscle tissue and can lie down in your back. Then inhale deeply while pushing out the torso. Next try to pull the diaphragm down while the diaphragm and exhaling will massage spleen, the intestines, kidneys, liver, and pancreas. At once the gut applies pressure on the intestinal cavity. You'll be able to repeat these movements many times to learn to transfer the diaphragm up and down. This exercise helps increases activity and massage internal organs. This pressure will help squeeze toxins and wastes .

Here is another exercise. Inhale deeply while lying on the push the stomach which moves the diaphragm out. Delay your respiration for 3 -5 seconds, and begin to exhale air in modest portions, and pulling it through lips that are tightly shut. This exercise massages all organs. The massage that is same occurs at minutes of laughter. Laughter has been considered significant for well being since ancient times. Physiologically organs of the abdominal cavity's massage increases the flow of blood to one's heart. The contractions help in relieve heart problems. The heart cavity is in exactly the same space as the diaphragm and the lungs. The diaphragm, because of its sensitivity to emotions decreases the heart space and moves nearer to the heart. The brain modulates volumes of blood entering the heart. The rhythms and intensity of heart nerve impulses need to raise, if the quantity is crucial to support life. The increase of the pulse occurs with every move of the diaphragm which reduces the space in the heart cavity. These conditions can even cause heart attack. If you feel an accelerated pulse rate, inhale and push out the stomach -3 seconds. This provides more space to one's heart cavity and (repeat for 3-4 times).

Breathing exercises help develop elasticity of the diaphragm, which massages internal organs, increases the volume of the heart cavity, and reduces chance of developing of heart difficulties. We will learn to load ourselves with bio-energy using yoga exercises.

Conditions for Yoga Exercises

1. Perform Yoga poses in the morning or in the evening before eating on an

empty belly.

2. The room must have fresh atmosphere.

3. No smoking allowed in the room.

4. No speaking in the room before Yoga exercises.

5. It is better to do Yoga.

6. Do exercises on a carpet that is firm or on a floor.

7. Wear relaxed and stretchy clothing.

Lower Breathing Expiration - all internal organs draw in. Pause on expiration - 1 - 2 seconds.

Heavy breath - push the stomach outside (slowly, gently, as if drinking the atmosphere).

Begin breathing with this technique putting hands on the belly. This breathing exercise is perfect to prevent asthma. Lower breathing of the diaphragm massages internal organs.