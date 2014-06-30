Meditation Techniques You Can Use

Sometimes those of us "regular folks" get intimidated about the thought of learning meditation techniques even if they'll do us a lot of great. For lots of us, when we think of meditation techniques, we get an image of a white haired guru sitting on the top of a mountain, not of an ordinary run of the mill man like I. and you

But we know that meditation techniques can do even everyday people like us some good. That is because folks which you know who use meditation techniques are inclined to be calmer, more at ease, relaxed and competent to handle stress better than those that don't. So it gets you think, maybe there is something to meditation techniques worth looking into.

The great news is that many of those meditation techniques that those "gurus" use are based on some very practical and easy things which we can do, without special gear and even without a tremendous quantity of special training to get the simple results that many people work hard to achieve. So what we all need is meditation techniques that anybody can use.

If you're new to meditation, your brain is running around, with notions like: "What should I do? Is this really all there is to it? What am I supposed to feel?"

Meditation Technique #1 - It's all in the respiration.

It may not seem ridiculously difficult but much of the dither about meditation technique is all about respiration. You might have discovered you breathe quicker and that as you get disturbed or excited or agitated, your breathing becomes shorter. When that happens, you get less oxygen to your own blood, your heart beats faster and your mind gets upset more easily.

By slowing your breathing down so, it is possible to reverse the effect. The outcome is taken by you and make it the cause. Instead of letting your breathing react to how you feel, you control your breathing to change how you're feeling. It is as easy as shutting your eyes and taking a few moments and concentrating on respiration ten approximately heavy breaths in and out.

As you achieve this, think for a moment and nothing. Consider the atmosphere going in and then going out again. It's as though you're breathing on purpose. The outcome of the meditation technique will be your heart will slow down, your blood will get more oxygen and before long, you are able to respond to matters considerably more and more composed. You've got taken control over the situation.

Meditation Technique #2 - A moment of peace and quiet.

Life has a way of taking over and running us. Work gets frantic, family life filled with challenges and delights and you might have days where everything appears to go crazy all at once. There's another easy meditation technique you can use to return control of the day to you.

The gurus who use the complex meditation techniques understand that they should have an area where they are able to retreat to enter into a state of mind that is more contemplative. So too, you can start to look around your various surroundings and select a spot where you are able to get a minute to do your breathing and gather yourself to get control over the chaos that sometimes your day turns into. While in that area that is quiet, don't simply reflect on how terrible things are, slow your breathing, use your skill to reflect and calm yourself and return to that internal tranquility that will give control to you. One meditation technique that individuals use is to imagine a quiet lake inside their soul. You desire that lake to be the surface quiet, the air cool and pure, at rest and the environment serene. Afterward when the world is going mad, your tranquil lake is never disturbed.

Meditation Technique #3 - Self Talk

You're what you think. If you understand what to say and you talk to yourself when you're using your meditation techniques can bring you up and calm you. Now don't panic at the thought of talking to yourself. Self-talk is a long established meditation technique that you too can utilize to get your composure in the midst.

Again, as we mentioned previously, you have to let that self-conversation be favorable and reassuring. Remember the good and your feelings when you had been in control. There are several other key meditation techniques you can use that fall under the category of self-talk that can calm you and put you in a serene state of mind fairly fast. Remember a time when you attempt to become that person and had perfect control. Have a mutual location which is consistently serene and go to that place in your head for a minute and gather your thoughts there. Reflect on the things in your own life that provide power and self worth to you. Let those matters talk to you personally. Slowly this favorable self-talk can do its magic and lift you back into a place that is secure and give peace to you.

Now this isn't to say that proper meditation techniques are not of worth. The definitely are. You will start to feel the advantages in you sleep, how you react to stress and even, as you take advantage of these down to earth meditation techniques we've talked about here today.

Then you're in your way to a very long time of meditation, if you enjoy those benefits. Then you could begin to look into some more formalized meditation techniques that may take the steps that are easy and take you to another degree. Who knows, perhaps one of these days you'll be that white haired guru on the mountaintop. I bet the view is amazing from up there.

Some Extra Techniques for Meditation

Meditation Technique #1 Be Consistent Choose one time of day that you may readily work into your schedule. The good thing about meditating at the same time each day is that your biorhythms will naturally correct to this as a custom, like falling asleep, eating and waking up. Your nervous system will develop accustomed to meditating at a particular time enabling you to enter deep meditative states more readily.

Make sure that your phone is turned off. If you have kids, set aside a time asleep or when they're at school.

Meditation Technique #2 Create even when you are only meditating for ten minutes Your Space Create a border between you and the outside world.

Meditation Technique #3 Where to Meditate? Reserve a specific location in your home to meditate. It might be as simple as setting aside a comfy chair or pillow, or a whole room in case you have the space. Put any special items that have spiritual meaning for you on a table as an altar, or a candle, flowers.

Creating a place that's reserved for meditation helps where you meditate because Spiritual Energies gather in the place; making it easier each time you sit in the same area. All you will need to do is sit in that spot to feel settled, calm, and relaxed like going to a temple, church, or place of worship, with usual practice.

It can take many months to achieve theta levels consistently. Sacred Ground enables you to reach those amounts earlier, so that you can start to experience the life-altering benefits. Whether you're a brand new meditator, or are experienced, let Sacred Ground take you for your internal world.

Meditation Technique #4 Create a Reverent Feeling Invent your own soothing ritual before you meditate. Maybe it's at nighttime after a bath, or at daybreak before the rest of the world is awake. Light a candle, take a few deep breaths, and dedicate your meditation to the unfoldment of your greatest possibility. Say chant a prayer, or burn some incense if you want. A reverent and tranquil setting helps to induce a meditative state. Many people find Meditation Music helpful.

Meditation Technique #5 Position Yourself for Meditation Sit with your back straight. Use pillows behind your back if needed. It's essential to have your back directly so energy can travel freely up and down your spine. You may sit cross-legged or on a comfy seat with your feet flat on the floor. You may also lie down, putting a pillow under your knees. If you have a tendency to fall asleep when meditating, it is better to sit up so you can stay awake.

Suggestion: Theta is the frequency of meditation. Because theta is correct on the boundary of delta, correlated with slumber, it is common for buddhist meditation techniques beginning meditators to drift into a rest in the place of meditation. If you fall asleep readily when meditating attempt using Brain Power. It layers theta waves with high beta frequencies to keep you awake and aware.

Meditation Technique #6 How Long Should I Meditate? How long you meditate each day depends on you. A good start is 10 to 15 minutes each day. You might discover which you naturally expand your meditation time by adding five minutes here and there. Another means to expand the time you meditate will be to establish a target of adding five minutes each week until you embrace an all-natural rhythm of twenty. One of the pitfalls of starting meditators is to be overly ambitious. Trust your instinct and start off with an amount of time that feels comfortable for you.

Advanced meditators generally spend an hour or so each day in meditation. If you're able to gradually work as much as sixty or forty minutes the better your improvement will be. Consistency brings long term gains that are remarkable.

The key will be to do it every single day. The effects are accumulative. Richard Davidson, a professor of psychology and psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin says, "Modern neuroscience is showing our thoughts are as plastic as our bodies. Meditation will be able to help you train your brain in exactly the same way exercise can train your body." Therefore, each and every minute you meditate you are improving your brain's biochemistry, building muscles that raise your mental, emotional and spiritual possibility.

Meditation Technique #6 Sit, Relax and Breathe When you meditate, take long slow deep breaths. Send the breath deep then breathe out. Each time you breathe in picture cleansing energy infusing your body. When you breathe out, request your body to forego strain and tension.

Tip: To calm a busy mind count each exhalation, starting with one going up until ten, then begin the cycle all over again. Return to one and start again, if you forget where you're. Do it to slow down mental action. In the beginning many thoughts go and will come. Bring your attention back to your own breath, when you notice you are thinking. Linger on the peaceful space that lies between your thoughts. In time the space will enlarge.

Meditation Technique can help you feel embodied and quiets your nervous system, releases stress - occasionally we spend as much time that we forget we have a body. Practicing this exercise for ten or five minutes is a meditation by itself. It is also a wonderful means to settle down before you meditate.

To begin, direct your consciousness to explore your left foot. Feel the senses that are physical inside and around your foot. Then move your consciousness up your left leg, thigh to your knee, and into your left hip. Imagine traveling through the arteries, tissues and bones. You might encounter energy blocks or regions of numbness. You might feel tingling vibrations, as the cells come alive from your conscious focus. Observe the senses. Experiment with how you can tell muscles to relax and let go by simply directing your will.

Do exactly the same with leg and the right foot upward into your right hip. Direct your consciousness to the root chakra region - abdomen and buttocks. Next investigate your stomach, chest and heart, going up to your own throat. Then move down to your left hand, feel the senses in each of your fingers, and go up your arm to your own shoulder that is left. Duplicate with the right side. Investigate your neck and throat; find the way you can relax and enlarge your throat. Go into your brain, let your face and jaw relax. Allow the muscles around your scalp, temples and brow to soften and relax.

Suggestion: EEG (electroencephalogram) research has revealed that when the forehead, temples and scalp are relaxed, theta activity moves more easily into the frontal cortex. You are able to go into a meditative state when those muscles relax.

Meditation Technique #8 How to Manage the Head Gain meditation's advantages even when you're a brand new meditator. Balance your Chakras, become positive and reduce anxiety; reinforce your immune system, and develop your imagination, simply by listening to Deep Meditation.

The first goal is calm arbitrary thoughts and to see. In his novel, Learn to Meditate, David Fontana, Ph.D. says, "By seeing your thoughts and learning to identify them as distractions you've begun the path of meditation."

You'll become aware of your mind runs around in circles with memories and many distinct ideas as you practice meditation. At first your head will be shifting to another, this really is natural. You might catch yourself solving problems or thinking about work. You might worry about something which hasn't occurred yet or remember things you forgot, like paying your credit card invoice.

Meditation Technique #9 Label Your Thoughts Discover the quality of your ideas and label the. "These are busy, work notions," "These thoughts are negative and restricting," or "Here we go again with my To Do list." Afterward gradually return your focus to your breath and grow into the space between your ideas.

Whenever you identify the quality of your thoughts, you're making enormous strides in meditation which will inevitably unfold in your lifetime. In time you may become a keen observer of your inner world. You'll notice when you have fallen into negative thinking and you will learn to redirect your attention to thoughts that improve and expand your sense of self.

The greatest amount of thought is not neutral. Positive ideas soothe your nervous system and encourage states of well being and wholeness. If negative emotions appear, such as regret, anger, anxiety or grief, label them and then gradually transfer your attention to something favorable.

Meditation Technique #9 Meditate Upon Your Divine Self A powerful practice will be to meditate upon your divine self, the self who holds gifts and vast potential. Use your imagination to detect the glorious being within. Drink in the well of knowledge that will multiply your joy and fulfillment in life. Contacting and investigating your divine nature is what meditation is all about. Directed Meditations which will help you contact your higher self: Guided Meditation and create nurturing states, Recall Your Destiny, Fulfill Your Heart's Desire, Living Prayer.

Meditation Technique #10 Finish with Feeling At the end of your meditation session, merely sit for a moment, feeling the energies going within your body. Before you jump back in the world this pause, allows one to incorporate the meditation session into your everyday life.